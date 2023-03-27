Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
6
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 2:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Police: passenger pulled jet’s emergency slide at LA airport

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2
article

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Delta Airlines Airbus A321 prepares for takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport during the Thanksgiving Day holiday on November 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Expand

LOS ANGELES - A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport was detained for triggering the plane’s emergency slide prior to takeoff, authorities said.

The passenger opened an emergency exit door around 10 a.m. Saturday, causing the emergency slide to deploy as the plane was pushing away from the gate, according to Los Angeles Airport Police.

The person was not arrested but "transported to a local hospital for mental evaluation," said airport police Captain Karla Rodriguez.

Flight 1714 was scheduled to fly to Seattle, Delta said in a statement Sunday.

"The aircraft was holding to taxi for takeoff when the passenger exited the aircraft and was initially detained by Delta staff ahead of being arrested by local law enforcement," the statement said.

The aircraft returned to a gate and passengers were put on another plane, Delta said.

The FBI was notified, Rodriguez said.