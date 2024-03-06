Expand / Collapse search

Armed burglary leads to police pursuit, crash in Hayward

Severed fire hydrant, crashed police cruiser blocks roadway in Hayward

KTVU's Bailey O'Carroll reports from Hayward.

HAYWARD, Calif. - A police officer was injured when responding to an armed burglary in Hayward on Wednesday morning, the Hayward Police Department confirmed to KTVU. 

Police were called to a burglary regarding four armed individuals on Cabot Boulevard; the suspects fled the scene when police arrived. 

When the officer chased the suspects, he crashed. A fire hydrant was sheared in the crash, which left a large geyser on Cabot Boulevard.

A portion of Cabot Boulevard was closed due to large amounts of water from the hydrant making its way into the street. 

A Hayward police cruiser was visible at the scene. It appeared to be heavily damaged from a crash. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries, and is now being treated at a local hospital. 