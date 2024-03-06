Armed burglary leads to police pursuit, crash in Hayward

A police officer was injured when responding to an armed burglary in Hayward on Wednesday morning, the Hayward Police Department confirmed to KTVU.

Police were called to a burglary regarding four armed individuals on Cabot Boulevard; the suspects fled the scene when police arrived.

When the officer chased the suspects, he crashed. A fire hydrant was sheared in the crash, which left a large geyser on Cabot Boulevard.

A portion of Cabot Boulevard was closed due to large amounts of water from the hydrant making its way into the street.

A Hayward police cruiser was visible at the scene. It appeared to be heavily damaged from a crash. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries, and is now being treated at a local hospital.