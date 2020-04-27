Police pursuit of suspect crosses Bay Bridge, ends in Oakland

article

A police chase across the Bay Bridge on Monday ended in Oakland with a suspect vehicle surrounded by police. It is not clear if a suspect is in custody.

San Francisco police said they spotted a suspect vehicle at 2:22 p.m. at Silver Ave. and San Bruno Ave. in the Portola neighborhood. A pursuit began, taking the chase across the Bay Bridge, eastbound I-80, into Oakland.

Police helicopters from Oakland Police Department and California Highway Patrol hovered above the unfolding situation.

Officer Robert Rueca with SFPD said the vehicle was located at 7th St. and Adeline St. in West Oakland.

KTVU's Skyfox was above the location where police had the vehicle surrounded shortly before 4 p.m.

Police did not say what the suspect was wanted for. The investigation is ongoing and active. Check back for more information as it is released.