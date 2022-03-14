Police release sketch of man wanted in attempted kidnapping of Santa Rosa girl

article

Police in Santa Rosa released a sketch of a man wanted in the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl last week.

Investigators said the girl was on her way to school, walking on Calistoga Road near Piedmont Drive, when a man in a BMW did a U-turn to pull over along the curb near the girl.

SEE ALSO: Woman arrested after toddler abducted in Sunnyvale from family car

The victim told police he then opened the front passenger door, threatened her, and tried to pull her into his car.

"The victim was able to fight the suspect off and run back to her home," police said adding that the child was not physically injured.

Detectives canvassed the area but did not locate the suspect.

On Monday, police released a sketch of the man they believed was behind the attempted kidnapping. "The sketch is only a likeness, and it is being used to hopefully identify a suspect," police said.

The attempted kidnapper was described as a white man in his late-40s or early-50s, roughly 5’8", balding with a beard and a thin build. On Monday, police also added a new description noting that he was wearing a gold hoop earring on the upper part of his left ear.

Police said he was wearing a tan shirt with some type of emblem on the left side of the chest and torn blue jeans.

His vehicle was described as an older black, four-door BMW sedan with no front license plate.

Anyone with information about this case was urged to contact Santa Rosa police at 707-528-5222. Information can also be submitted to the department’s online tip line here.

Detectives asked residents in the neighborhood with home surveillance cameras to check footage from the morning of March 7 for possible leads. Residents with useful footage or images can contact the department’s Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault unit at 707-543-3595.

Advertisement

A reward of up to $2,500 was being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.