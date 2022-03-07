Santa Rosa girl fights off suspect, escapes kidnapping attempt

article

Authorities are searching for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a young girl in Santa Rosa on Monday morning.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Calistoga Road and Piedmont Drive regarding the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl.

Santa Rosa police said the girl was headed to school and walking along Calistoga Road when an unidentified man driving a black four-door BMW sedan with no front license plate made a U-turn and pulled over.

Authorities said the driver opened the front passenger door, threatened the girl, and tried to pull her into his vehicle.

The girl was able to fight off the suspect and ran back home. Police said the girl was not physically harmed.

The suspect was last seen driving northbound Calistoga Road.

He's described as a white man in his late 40s or early 50s, thin build, balding with a beard. He was wearing a tan shirt with an unknown emblem on the left side of the chest and torn blue jeans.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact police immediately at 707-528-5222.

Those who live in the area and have surveillance cameras, please check footage from this morning to see if the crime was captured. If anyone has footage or images, please contact the SRPD Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Team at 707-543-3595.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspected kidnapper in this investigation.