Expand / Collapse search

Police in Santa Rosa need help identifying bank robbery suspect

By
Published  April 15, 2025 5:52pm PDT
Santa Rosa
KTVU FOX 2
article

Bank robbery suspect image courtesy Santa Rosa Police Department. 

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Police in Santa Rosa have released a photo of a bank robbery suspect and are asking the public's help in identifying the man. 

The Santa Rosa Police Department said the suspect entered the Chase Bank on 2245 Mendocino Avenue on Friday, April 11, just before 4 p.m. 

The suspect allegedly showed the bank teller a note and demanded cash. Without brandishing or using a weapon, the suspect made off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Police officers responded but were not able to find the suspect. 

Featured

2 men and juvenile charged in shooting, robbery of man in Oakland's Montclair District
article

2 men and juvenile charged in shooting, robbery of man in Oakland's Montclair District

The Alameda County District Attorney on Thursday announced charges in the shooting and robbery of a man in Oakland's Monclair District earlier this month. 

The police department provided a photo of the suspect. He is described as 5'9", and is estimated to weigh 200 lbs. He was wearing a gray and black baseball cap, blue and gray flannel, light denim jeans, black-rimmed eyeglasses and a wedding band. He was carrying a gray zippered bag during the robbery. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Santa Rosa Police Department. 

In addition, police announced a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved. The reward is from the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

The bank robbery investigation is ongoing. 

Two Oakland police officers credited with helping to save the life of a robbery victim who was shot

Two Oakland police officers gave KTVU a rare behind-the-scenes account of how they helped save the life of a robbery victim who was shot. They say responding to this type of call is a day in the life of working as a first responder in Oakland.

Santa RosaNewsCrime and Public Safety