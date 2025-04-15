Police in Santa Rosa need help identifying bank robbery suspect

article

Police in Santa Rosa have released a photo of a bank robbery suspect and are asking the public's help in identifying the man.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said the suspect entered the Chase Bank on 2245 Mendocino Avenue on Friday, April 11, just before 4 p.m.

The suspect allegedly showed the bank teller a note and demanded cash. Without brandishing or using a weapon, the suspect made off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police officers responded but were not able to find the suspect.

The police department provided a photo of the suspect. He is described as 5'9", and is estimated to weigh 200 lbs. He was wearing a gray and black baseball cap, blue and gray flannel, light denim jeans, black-rimmed eyeglasses and a wedding band. He was carrying a gray zippered bag during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Santa Rosa Police Department.

In addition, police announced a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved. The reward is from the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

The bank robbery investigation is ongoing.