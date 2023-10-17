Police search area outside San Leandro middle school, find no evidence of shooting

Police were dispatched to a San Leandro middle school on Tuesday on reports that there had been a shooting.

But after searching around Washington Manor Middle School before noon, police said they couldn't find any evidence of a shooting and they didn't find anyone who had been injured.

They received a call at 11:41 a.m., and cleared the scene on Fargo Avenue about an hour later.

Police said they also couldn't find the original caller.

