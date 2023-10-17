Expand / Collapse search

Police search area outside San Leandro middle school, find no evidence of shooting

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 12:39PM
San Leandro
KTVU FOX 2

Police activity at Washington Manor Middle school

San Leandro police responded to Washington Manor Middle School to investigate reports of a shooting on Tuesday. Police said there was no evidence to corroborate a shooting, but officers remained at the scene.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Police were dispatched to a San Leandro middle school on Tuesday on reports that there had been a shooting. 

But after searching around Washington Manor Middle School before noon, police said they couldn't find any evidence of a shooting and they didn't find anyone who had been injured.

They received a call at 11:41 a.m., and cleared the scene on Fargo Avenue about an hour later. 

Police said they also couldn't find the original caller. 

Police responded to Washington Manor Middle School on Tuesday, Oct. 17 after reports of a shooting.

