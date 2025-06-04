Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for alleged Los Gatos Creek Trail assaulter

Published  June 4, 2025 4:41pm PDT
San Jose
Two victims reported they were assaulted by the suspect on Wednesday morning along the Los Gatos Creek Trail near Willow Street. (Photo courtesy of the San Jose Police Department)

    • Two victims reported they were assaulted by the suspect along the Los Gatos Creek Trail near Willow Street.
    • Police described the suspect as a thin man in his 30s who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with "distinct green writing."

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Wednesday were searching for a man who reportedly sexually assaulted two hikers along Los Gatos Creek Trail.

The San Jose Police Department issued an alert on Wednesday afternoon that "two survivors" had been attacked by the unidentified man on the trail near Willow Street that morning, though the extent of the assault was not detailed.

The SJPD described the suspect as a thin man in his 30s who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with "distinct green writing."

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity was asked to contact the SJPD Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at  408-277-4102.

