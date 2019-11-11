Police searching for suspects following brutal attack in San Francisco's Chinatown

San Francisco police are searching for suspects in a brutal attack in Chinatown. One of the encounters was captured on cell phone video.

The video shows a man beating a person at the intersection of Clay Street and Walter U. Lum Place. Then, that same person punches an elderly man who is knocked out cold and hits his head on the cement.

A total of three people were attacked, two were treated at the hospital.

This is one of several recent attacks in Chinatown. In July, a 57-year-old Chinatown resident, Walter Wong, was beaten and robbed on Stockton and Pacific.

Only a few days later, a man used a broom to break windshields of cars stopped in traffic on Jackson and Stockton.

Officials held a meeting to discuss safety concerns with residents.

Police told KTVU then that would add extra foot patrols around the area and the city planned to install extra security cameras.

It is unclear what led to the most recent attack captured on video. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, police were called to the scene of a robbery and then called an ambulance.