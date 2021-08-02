Police shooting investigation closes Highway 4 at Lone Tree Way/A Street

article

Eastbound state Highway 4 is closed at Lone Tree Way/A Street Monday night because police are investigating a shooting, Antioch Police Department said. California Highway Patrol officials said.

The eastbound side was closed at 7:41 p.m. and traffic is being diverted off at L Street.

The on-ramp at L Street is also closed, California Highway Patrol officials said. The officials have no estimate for when the east side of Highway 4 will reopen.

KTVU contributed to this report.

