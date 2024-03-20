Possible measles exposure at East Bay restaurant

People who dined at a popular East Bay restaurant are being warned that they may have been exposed to measles.

The Alameda County Public Health Department sent out an alert to customers of the Sons of Liberty Alehouse in San Leandro located in a downtown shopping center.

The health department said anyone who dined, worked or even walked into the restaurant on March 9 between 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.

Why the specific time frame?

Measles is an airborne virus that is highly contagious. It spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes and the virus lingers, afterwards.

"Literally, if someone is sharing the air space in the building with measles and they're gone for two hours, this area for two hours is still contaminated," said Dr. Margaret Hennessy, a pediatrician.

Most people are vaccinated for measles, but children can't get the vaccine until they're at least a year old.

The Alameda County Public Health Department says if you have a young child at home, if you're a health care or child care worker and think you may have been exposed, you should immediately contact your doctor, as well as public health officials to notify them.

The health department advises customers to be on the lookout for measles symptoms, which include fever, coughing and especially a rash that can show up anywhere from one to three weeks after you're exposed.