Possible power shutoffs Sunday for 216 Napa County PG&E customers

article

PG&E announced Saturday that 216 customers in Napa County will likely lose power Sunday afternoon because of weather conditions that pose a high risk of sparking a wildfire.

In addition, power to 55 customers in Lake County and two customers in Sonoma County would likely be turned off, according to PG&E's alerts website.

The service shutdowns are the only ones called thus far for the next few days around the greater Bay Area, where temperatures are expected to be in the 90s and exceed 100 in some areas.

PG&E said Friday that 97,000 customers in 15 counties statewide could be impacted by power shutoffs due to dry, hot weather conditions on Sunday and Monday.

The shutoffs for Napa County are expected to last through at least Monday afternoon. Estimated restoration times for customers affected in Sonoma and Lake counties were not available.

For more information, check the PG&E alerts page.