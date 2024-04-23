Post Malone, Victoria Monét and more to grace Outside Lands stages

The annual Outside Lands music festival held in Golden Gate Park announced its August lineup on Tuesday, and it is full of big names.

Tyler, the Creator, The Killers and the one and only Grace Jones were listed as headliners for the show. Snoh Alalegra, Young the Giant, Schoolboy Q and Reneé Rapp also topped the list of performers.

Victoria Monét, who won three Grammys after the release of her first studio album last year, has also joined the lineup. Monét toured for her album over the past year, and even made a stop at Coachella in Indio this month.

COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: Victoria Monét attends Heineken House at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2024 in Coachella, California.

Post Malone, hot off his recent collaborations with Beyoncé on "Cowboy Carter" and Taylor Swift on "The Tortured Poets Department", will be performing a "special country set." Another Cowboy Carter collaborator, country music artist Shaboozey, is also slated to perform that weekend.

Rapper Post Malone sings America the Beautiful prior to the start of Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A surprising name towards the bottom of the list was British actor and Hollywood superstar Idris Elba. Elba, more well-known for his film and television roles, is also a rapper. He released albums back in 2014 and 2015, and since then has landed a series of features with various artists. His most recent music video "Biggest" was released in 2023 and garnered over 450,000 views.

Tickets go on sale for the festival on Wednesday; the event will take place August 9-11.