Power outage at Oakland airport foils some holiday travelers' plans

A power outage at Oakland International Airport on Tuesday created delays and caused a backup at the security checkpoint before generators kicked in.

Flights are landing, but as of 7:30 p.m. passengers were not boarding flights as parts of the airport were still in the dark. About a half hour later, airport officials said that power was restored to the majority of the terminal complex, but that staff was working to resolve the issue to get the entire facility back online.

Travelers are advised to check with their airline for their flight status.

An airport spokesperson confirmed flight operations were disrupted and that security screenings were temporarily halted. "Flight arrivals continued during the outage, however, some departures were delayed," Keonnis Taylor, an airport spokesperson said.

KTVU reporter Christien Kafton was at the scene when the power went out around 6:30 p.m., during one of the busier holiday travel days of the year, ahead of Thanksgiving.

One viewer said elevators, escalators and baggage claim belts were not operating.

When the lights went out for about eight to 10 seconds, Kafton said there was an audible gasp from those at the airport.

The Transportation Security Administration had a hold on people coming in to the airport, Kafton said.

Rain and winds intensified at around the time of the outage on both sides of the bay. A flood advisory was issued for Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties until 7:45 p.m.

Airport officials are trying to determine the cause of the outage.

KTVU's Christien Kafton contributed to this report.