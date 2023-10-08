Powerball ticket worth $1.3 million sold in California

Check your tickets!

As Powerball awaits the next billionaire in its highly-anticipated drawing, one lottery ticket matching 5 numbers worth about $1.3 million was sold in California.

According to the California Lottery's website, a single ticket matching five of the six winning numbers was sold at Town & Country Market located at 600 Post Street in San Francisco. That ticket is worth $1,311,695.

The winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and Powerball 19.

If that ticket wasn't yours, well there's a silver lining after all. No one has yet matched all six numbers.

That means the Powerball jackpot has soared to a whopping $1.55 billion, the fourth-largest in history.

The last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing will be held Monday, Oct. 9.

Good luck!