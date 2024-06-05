Powerball ticket worth $600,000 sold at a California 7-Eleven

Feeling lucky? Someone in California may be $600,000 richer after Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

According to California Lottery's website late Wednesday night, a ticket worth $621,419 was sold at a 7-Eleven in Milpitas.

The news comes as the following were the winning numbers for the then-jackpot of $185 million, which apparently no one got:

8, 44, 45, 51, 69. PB: 12

The drawing for the new jackpot of $206 million will be held on Saturday, June 8.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 206 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

