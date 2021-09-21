President Biden focuses on human dignity in first speech to United Nations

President Biden made his first speech as president of the United States in front of the United Nations in New York City Tuesday morning, looking for unity as some countries take issue with the US.

He spoke about teaming up with the rest of the world to defeat climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, but also addressed health and malnutrition around the world.

"We’re back at the table in international forums, especially the United Nations," said Biden.

During his speech, Biden tried to separate his administration from the Trump Administration's ‘America First’ policies.

He vowed to support people around the world demanding basic human rights.

"In that chorus of voices across languages and continents, we hear a common cry, a cry for dignity – simple dignity. As leaders its our duty to answer that call, not to silence it," said Biden.

Along with private sector and G7 partners, Biden said the US aims to get hundreds of billions of dollars to invest in sustainable infrastructure in other countries. He also said the United States is making a $10 billion commitment to end hunger and invest in food systems at home and abroad.

Biden spoke about the country's withdrawal from Afghanistan, which is drawing criticism.

"As we close this period of relentless war, we’re opening a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world, of renewing and defending democracy," said Biden.

There are some other relationships Biden is going to have to work to mend. There are concerns about America's relationship with China. The head of the UN is warning about a possible Cold War between the two.

"We’re not seeking, I’ll say it again, we are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided. The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to shared challenges, even if we have intense disagreement in other areas," said Biden.

The French government is also upset about a new US and UK submarine deal with Australia that cut France out of a contract to build the submarines.

Biden said now for the first time in 20 years the US is not at war, and that his administration is turning the page.

Advertisement

"All the unmatched strength, energy and commitment, will and resources of our nation are now fully and squarely focused on what’s ahead of us, not what was behind," said Biden.