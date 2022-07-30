President Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again

article

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, according to his tweet Saturday morning.

Kevin C. O'Connor, Biden's physician, said the President tested positive late Saturday morning via antigen test.

According to O'Connor's report, Biden tested negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning. The president had increased his testing frequency since his first positive test, said the announcement, to protect himself and his staff.

This positive test represents "rebound positivity," which is relatively uncommon for patients treated with PAXLOVID. Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, and has since been treated with PAXLOVID.

Biden is currently experiencing no symptoms and feels "quite well," because of that, he will not reinitiate treatment. The president, who is vaccinated against Covid, previously experienced mild symptoms.

The president will return to quarantine, and he will continue to be closely observed.

Biden said he is still at work and will be back on the road soon.