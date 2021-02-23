President Joe Biden to visit Houston on Friday

article

President Joe Biden will travel to Houston this week to discuss recovery efforts following the winter storm in Texas.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit the city on Friday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the president will meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm, relief efforts and progress toward recovery.

While in Texas, the president will also visit a site where COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed.

The historic winter storm last week left millions across the state without power and clean drinking water for days.

Power has been restored in the Houston area and most boil water advisories have been lifted, but some residents are still left with repairs to damage caused by burst pipes.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, President Biden signed a major disaster declaration for dozens of Texas counties. He ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the winter weather.

RELATED: President Biden signs major disaster declaration for Texas following winter weather