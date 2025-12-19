Princess Project Silicon Valley in desperate need of new location before start of prom season

The Brief The Princess Project Silicon Valley, a nonprofit that gives out free prom dresses, is seeking a new home after being forced to vacant their current storefront location. The group is hoping to find a new base of operations quickly, to ensure it has plenty of time to make dresses available to teens ahead of prom season. Leadership says they're looking for a space they could use from January through April.



The Princess Project Silicon Valley is in desperate need of a holiday miracle. The non-profit gives free prom dresses to underprivileged teens, but they had to vacate their storefront and right now they have no space to set up shop.

Now, they're hoping a generous landlord will come forward in Santa Clara County and let them move in for a few months.

What we know:

Right now, the Princess Project Silicon Valley should be dusting off their dresses and preparing to give hundreds away for free to deserving high schoolers.

Instead, all that sparkle, tulle and lace is stuck in storage.

"We have 9 storage lockers that we're currently paying for and running out of money," Gabby Munoz, the vice president of Princess Project Silicon Valley said.

They're here because the Princess Project has nowhere else to go.

"We currently do not have a space to operate this prom season. And we are very desperate for one," chapter president Rebecca Flores said.

Timeline:

Normally, a landlord will donate or subsidize rental of a vacant space in Santa Clara County. But last year's space got rented at market rate. And so far, there have been no other options.

"I've called, gosh, maybe 50, 75 places. And nothing. Nothing they could do. It's scrooge-like this year," says Flores.

So they're hoping for a holiday miracle in the form of 5000 square feet they could use from January through April.

"It's frustrating, sad. Especially because prom season is right around the corner. We have maybe a couple of weeks to go in, build out a space, get the racks up and get volunteers," says Munoz.

By the numbers:

They're helping students who couldn't otherwise afford a dress for prom. Last year, about 1000 came through their doors. Another thousand got dresses they sent to partners.

The Princess Project says this year, demand is greater than ever thanks to the economy. They aren’t sure what they’ll do if they can’t set up shop.

"We can't not operate. This is so much of a need. And these girls need this. So we're desperate. So if anybody has a space for us, we would be ever so grateful for it," says Flores.

They're hopeful someone will come forward, perhaps who has a vacant space they aren't planning to rent or sell for the next few months. They say they need to get these dresses out of storage as soon as possible.

Learn more about the Princess Project of Silicon Valley here.

