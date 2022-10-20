Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie found dead, prosecutor says

Authorities say they have recovered the body of missing Princeton University Misrach Ewunetie.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, Ewunetie's body was found near the school's tennis courts at around 1 p.m. on Thursday by a Facilities employee.

Ewunetie, 20, was last seen Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at about 3 a.m. in the area of Scully Hall.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of her death, although authorities say there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.

"It is with great sadness that we share heartbreaking news about the death of Misrach Ewunetie ’24," VP W. Rochelle Calhoun said in a letter to the University community. "Misrach’s death is an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her."

The school says it is planning to create an opportunity for students to remember Ewunetie, and highlighted resources students and faculty can use for support and guidance.