Prison guard faces jail time after accepting bribes to smuggle goods inside

A correctional officer from Suisun City pleaded guilty to taking bribes from inmates to smuggle in cellphones, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said.

Stephen Crittenden, 44, was a prison guard at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, a medium security state prison. From 2021 through 2023, he accepted bribes totaling more than $45,000 from inmates who wanted him to smuggle in cellphones, prosecutors said.

Crittenden pleaded guilty to bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and is scheduled to be sentenced in September. He is facing a maximum of ten years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.