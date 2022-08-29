Private plane makes emergency landing on Santa Cruz beach

A private plane made an emergency landing on a Santa Cruz beach Sunday, officials said.

The single-engine Cessna C172 forced the landing at Manresa State Beach near Watsonville around 4:00 p.m., according to authorities.

The plane originally planned to land at the Watsonville Airport, officials said, but didn't make it that far. Instead, it landed safely on the sand.

Three people were on board and no one was injured on the plane or the ground.

Earlier this month, two planes collided midair as they attempted to land at the Watsonville Airport. The crash left three people and a dog dead.

