Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt annual Japantown Cherry Blossom parade

By KTVU staff
Published  April 21, 2024 10:38pm PDT
Japantown
Pro-Palestine protesters disrupt Cherry Blossom parade in SF's Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO - In San Francisco, the annual cherry blossom parade was disrupted by a group of pro-Palestinian protesters. It happened Sunday afternoon at Laguna and Post Streets in Japantown.

The activists walked onto the parade route and unfurled a banner right in front of a convertible carrying State Sen. Scott Wiener. 

The banner read "U.S. Japan blood on your hands."

After about 15 minutes, the protesters dispersed and the parade continued.
 