Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt annual Japantown Cherry Blossom parade
SAN FRANCISCO - In San Francisco, the annual cherry blossom parade was disrupted by a group of pro-Palestinian protesters. It happened Sunday afternoon at Laguna and Post Streets in Japantown.
The activists walked onto the parade route and unfurled a banner right in front of a convertible carrying State Sen. Scott Wiener.
The banner read "U.S. Japan blood on your hands."
After about 15 minutes, the protesters dispersed and the parade continued.