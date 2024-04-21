Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt annual Japantown Cherry Blossom parade

In San Francisco, the annual cherry blossom parade was disrupted by a group of pro-Palestinian protesters. It happened Sunday afternoon at Laguna and Post Streets in Japantown.

The activists walked onto the parade route and unfurled a banner right in front of a convertible carrying State Sen. Scott Wiener.

The banner read "U.S. Japan blood on your hands."

Related article

After about 15 minutes, the protesters dispersed and the parade continued.

