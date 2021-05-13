Procession held in honor of slain Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn

The Stockton Police Department held a procession Wednesday afternoon in honor of Officer Jimmy Inn, 30, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute call Tuesday.

The procession started at the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office located in French Camp and ended on Cemetery Lane in Stockton.

Over a dozen motorcycle officers guided the procession while many community members followed behind holding signs in honor of Inn.

Inn was dispatched Tuesday to the 4400 block of La Cresta Way after dispatch received a call from someone reporting they heard screaming and saw a woman with a ripped shirt bleeding who appeared to have been assaulted.

When Inn arrived on the scene, he knocked at the residence where the disturbance was taking place. A voice inside said "Hey police," and immediately afterward, a man now identified as 30-year-old Lance Lowe opened the door and began shooting at Inn several times, according to police.

When Officer Pancho Freer arrived as backup on the scene, he reported seeing Lowe standing over Inn holding a gun.

Lowe immediately began shooting at Freer, striking his patrol car. Freer returned fire from his patrol car while the suspect entered the residence for a few moments and returned back outside holding his 8-year-old son in the front yard of the home.

While Lowe choked his son and refused to comply to Freer's commands, a community member tackled Lowe, helping free the child. Freer then fired his weapon multiple times at Lowe.

Inn and Lowe were both transported to the hospital where they both died from their injuries.

Police have yet to find the woman who was initially reported in the domestic dispute call because she left prior to police arriving at the scene.

Inn leaves behind three children and his wife, who also works for the Stockton Police Department.