Prop. 22: California Supreme Court takes up gig worker dilemma

The California Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear arguments on a case that could determine the future of the state's gig economy.

Prop. 22 was passed in November 2020 by nearly 60 percent of voters.

It classifies rideshare and delivery drivers for companies lke Uber,Lyft, Door Dash and Instacart, as independent contractors, not employees.

As contractors, drivers are supposed to have more flexibility with their work schedules.

But it also means they're not legally entitled to things like a minimum wage, overtime or sick leave.

Now, some rideshare drivers and state union representatives are challenging the legality of Prop. 22.

Their argument: some worker rights, like making sure people are paid a minimum wage, should be determined by state law, regardless of what voters decide.

As the justices hear the arguments, a group of drivers with an organization called the "Gig Workers Union," plan to rally outside the courthouse.