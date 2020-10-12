Protesters march over deadly SFPD shooting

About 150 people marched in San Francisco Monday evening to protest the deadly shooting of a carjacking suspect over the weekend.

The march began near where the shooting happened on Otis and Gough streets.

On Saturday, officers responded to reports of a carjacking with a knife shortly before 11:30 p.m. Police chased the suspect and tried to detain him before opening fire. The suspect died at the scene.

The suspect was identified as Cesar Vargas, 21, of Fairfield.

Demonstrators with #NoSFPDMurder: March to Demand Justice said they wanted justice, answers and the abolition of police.

"We're tired of waiting because Black and brown people are not going to be collateral damage while we figure out what the answer is and how to move forward, right? Public safety is not a zero sum game and should not come at anyone's expense," said Alex Karim of San Francisco.

The march headed to the Tenderloin police station where protesters and police briefly faced off. Chants of "Hands up, don't shoot!" were shouted before the demonstration broke up.

SFPD is required to hold a town hall meeting after a fatal police shooting within 10 days of the incident.