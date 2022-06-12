Proud Boys storm into Drag Queen event at Bay Area library

Alameda County authorities said a group of Proud Boys stormed a Drag Queen event Saturday at the San Lorenzo library.

The group of 5 men, described as members of Proud Boys, allegedly crashed the Drag Queen story hour at about 1:30 p.m. terrifying kids, parents and community members who had come to hear a story.

Deputies said the men stormed in shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs, filming as they yelled. The men were extremely aggressive with a threatening violent demeanor, according to authorities.

Sheriff's deputies had to escort them out.

Proud Boys is an organization known to be a right-wing hate group with anti-LGBTQ affiliations.

An active hate crime investigation was launched into the annoying and harassing of children, officials said.

Alameda County Sheriff's office said they will dedicate all resources to ensure the safety of members of our LGBTQ community.

"We will make sure any future events at the library are safe against hate speech and threats of violence," said Lt. Ray Kelly. "As we celebrate Pride Month, we will be swift in our response to any incidents where there are threats to harm members of this community."