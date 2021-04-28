‘Pulse of the People,’ a FOX town hall series, kicks off Thursday

FOX Television Stations will present a series of nationwide town halls with elected officials, the company announced Thursday. The series, called "Pulse of the People," puts local audiences in touch with local leaders by using questions specifically asked by viewers on the stations’ social media platforms.

Following President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress Wednesday, the "Pulse of the People" series will debut on FOX 5 DC on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md.-4.

The town halls will span 11 cities, including New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Houston, San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit and Phoenix.

"These town halls highlight FTS’s strong and continued commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices and increasing awareness about important issues facing local communities across the country," said FOX Television Stations Chief Executive Officer Jack Abernethy.

The bipartisan "Pulse of the People" series will "enable lawmakers to interact with their local communities through candid conversations about the issues of the day."

FOX Soul, the streaming service dedicated to amplifying Black voices and encouraging diverse perspectives, will also host a roundtable discussion with national leaders about issues that affect urban communities.

In making the announcement, FOX Corporation Executive Vice President and Head of Government Relations Danny O’Brien said, "Throughout the pandemic, Fox Corporation has played an important role in providing news and information to our viewers across the country. We are pleased to continue to facilitate bipartisan conversations between elected officials and their constituents on important topics including vaccine uptake, economic reopening, infrastructure plans and social justice initiatives. Thanks to the FOX Television Stations and to participating legislators for taking part in this important dialogue."

The inaugural town hall in the series will be hosted live by FOX 5 DC anchors Jeannette Reyes and Jim Lokay.

Topics to be discussed include the president’s address to Congress, the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination uptake, the American Rescue Plan, infrastructure, the American Jobs Plan, the American Family Plan, police reform, the George Floyd Policing Act, foreign policy, Afghanistan and other public health information.

The live and commercial-free event will kick off Thursday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. on FOX 5 DC and can be streamed for free on NewsNOWFOX.com. You can also engage in the conversation on social media using the hashtag #PulseofthePeople.

