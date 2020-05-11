Expand / Collapse search

Rabid bat captured in Cherry-Guardino area

By Keith Burbank
Bay City News
Photo: Bay City News

FREMONT, Calif. - A rabid bat was discovered Thursday in a Fremont neighborhood, police said Monday. 

The Mexican free-tailed bat was retrieved from a balcony near 
Guardino Drive and Walnut Avenue in the Cherry/Guardino area of the city and tested positive for rabies. 

To police knowledge, no one had contact with the bat nor did any 
animal. The last reported rabid bat case in Fremont was in October of last year. 

Alameda County Vector Control staff members are going door-to-door to tell people in the surrounding area where the bat was found about the discovery. 

Rabies is fatal unless a person or animal gets a series of shots 
soon after being exposed.