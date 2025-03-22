Racist graffiti discovered at San Leandro elementary school

The Brief Racist graffiti was discovered at an East Bay elementary school, police say Surrounding areas were also vandalized with racist graffiti Local leaders condemned the crime, saying there's no place for hate in the community



Authorities are investigating an act of vandalism that occurred on Friday at a San Leandro elementary school and in the neighborhood.

San Leandro police officers said they received reports of racist graffiti at Washington Elementary School and the nearby area. According to the city's mayor, Juan Gonzalez, racist graffiti was found in two other areas.

What they're saying:

"I strongly condemn these acts of vandalism and criminal activity that target the cultural diversity that San Leandro holds dear to its

residents, visitors, and business owners. I have faith in our Police Department to investigate this crime thoroughly," Gonzalez said about the crime.

Officials said police are actively investigating the incident and are "aware of the impact such actions have on [the] community's trust and cohesion."

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed by this act of racial hatred," said Angela Averiett, police chief for the San Leandro Police Department. "Our police department is committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of everyone in our community. It is crucial that we come together to denounce this type of behavior and support those affected."

Officials called the vandalism an "act of hate" that targets not just individuals but also undermines the values of inclusivity and unity of San Leandro.

"There is no place for hate in our schools or in our city," San Leandro Unified School District Superintendent Mike McLaughlin said.

"Acts like this are an attack on the spirit of inclusion, respect, and unity that we strive to uphold every day and will not be tolerated or normalized," he added.

According to McLaughlin, the graffiti was spray-painted on the school's marquee.

He said the hateful message has since been removed.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if hate crime charges will be filed stemming from the incident.

Authorities did not describe the type of graffiti discovered at the school and what specific community was targeted. It's unknown at this time if Washington Elementary School will open for classes on Monday.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Lt. Enguang Tang at (510) 577-0655. Anonymous reporting is available at (510) 577-3278 or text a tip to 888777 with the keyword "TipsSLPolice."

