Racist prom proposal at Alameda High

A prom-proposal at Alameda High School is under investigation after a student is said to have created and used a sign that featured racist language and made references to racist institutions.

In a message to families earlier this month, Principal Angela Barrett said the prom invitation happened the weekend of May 3 at a party.

She did not elaborate, citing student privacy laws.

But Barrett called the act "unacceptable" and said those responsible will face consequences, including an unspecified loss of privileges.

She also said steps will be taken to repair the harm done.

Last month, high school students in the Alameda Unified School District were accused of posting and spreading images online that are anti-Semitic and racist, prompting a district investigation, according to the J. Weekly and the East Bay Times.

In that case, images included a boy giving a Nazi arm salute as well as another that was doctored so that a student appeared with an Adolf Hitler-style mustache.