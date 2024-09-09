Racist remark about hanging found in Antioch

Police in Antioch are investigating a racist remark recently posted on social media.



Investigators say the post said that many of the problems facing Antioch could be solved by "bringing back hangings in town square."

Antioch's acting-police chief believes that remark was directed at Black members of the city council and staff.

And, police say the man responsible for the post claimed to live in nearby Oakley.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office is investigating.



