Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until TUE 8:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
7
Flood Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay
Beach Hazard Statement
until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
Flood Watch
until TUE 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Rain slams Bay Area, snow covers Sierra

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 6:47AM
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Rainy along The Embarcadero

It's raining along The Embarcadero in San Francisco. James Torrez reports

OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend.

Heavy precipitation began late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout Northern California, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges.

The Bay Area could expect up to three inches of rain, with flood warnings issued for several counties. Several car accidents were reported, as driving was impeded by hydroplaning vehicles and low visibility throughout the region. 

The Sierra could expect up to two feet of snow. 

Meteorologists advised there could also be avalanches up in the back country of the mountains. 

Roaring winds up to 70 mph were already whipping through parts of the Bay Area. Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County and Mt Diabolo and Contra Costa County were getting hit the hardest. 

Beaches were also expected to see high, dangerous waves. 

Electricity was knocked out early Tuesday morning on the Peninsula when a driver struck a tree, bringing down the power lines. 

The National Weather Service called it a "major weather pattern change."

"This will bring multiple rounds of rain and snow through the week and through the weekend," the office said.

The winter storm warning is in effect through Wednesday morning, when it is expected to clear up – but then another round of storms are expected to hit late Wednesday night through New Year's Eve. 

New Year's Day should be sunny. 

Wet and windy

California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend.

A car was covered in snow in the Sierra. 

Heavy snow, avalanche warning in Sierra

Heavy snow and avalanche conditions will permeate the Sierra this week.