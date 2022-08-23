Rally for man shot to death by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies

The family of a man killed by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies last month is demanding justice and accountability.



They held a rally at the Sheriff's Office in Santa Rosa on Monday afternoon, asking for an independent investigation into the death of 36-year-old David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake on July 29.

The sheriffs department has already released body-camera video of the moments before his shooting death.

It shows deputies chasing Chavez on foot at the time, after responding to reports of a man trespassing and trying to break windows.

The Sheriff's Office says Chavez was carrying a hammer and a tiller and had crashed a truck.

His brother, Jose Peleaz, speaking though a Spanish-language interpreter, said when he saw the video, "we saw that he was scared. He was not a danger to the level of having to take his life."



In a statement, the Sheriff's Office said the public will have a chance to see all the body-cam video but it will take a couple of weeks to release it because the video is several hours long.