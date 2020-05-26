Rare 2 faced kitten in Oregon dies

There was a lot of hope a two-faced kitten born in Oregon last week would defy the odds and survive, with people from around the world rooting for the little cat named Biscuits and Gravy.

But on Saturday, three days after he was born, Biscuits and Gravy died.

Kyla and BJ King said their family was surprised when their cat gave birth to a litter of six that included a kitten with two faces, two noses, four eyes and two tiny mouths. "We had no idea what we had on our hands at the time," the family shared on social media.

While quite rare, these types of felines are known as Janus cats, named after the Roman god with two faces. Janus cats rarely live longer than a day, though there was one in Massachusetts that lived to be 15-years-old. That cat, named Frank and Louie, died in 2014 and was recognized in the Guinness World Records book for his longevity.

The Kings were optimistic and hopeful about Biscuits and Gravy's prospects and made every effort to try and keep the little guy alive.

They constantly monitored him, slept with him, and tried special feeding techniques because his two mouths made it difficult for him to eat.

In his short life, Biscuits and Gravy quickly became a social media sensation. The Kings set up an Instagram account to share the progress the kitten was making. Within days, @biscuits_andgravy had more than 15k followers.

People from all over the globe left encouraging comments on Instagram, expressing their fascination, exclaiming how cute he was, and how much they were pulling for the little guy.

While the Kings were sad that Biscuits and Gravy did not survive, they marveled in the miracle of it all and thanked all those who followed the short life of their little cat who exemplified that every living being is unique.

“This story has been a story of life and how very precious it is, whether days or years, whether animal or human, life is so very precious,” Kyla King wrote on Instagram. “I feel so blessed to be a part of the story of Biscuits and Gravy and how he brought joy and hope to so many people."

She said that the kitten was dearly loved, carefully cared for and that he died as she held him in her hands, adding, "I can’t express to you how much this experience has meant to me.”

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.