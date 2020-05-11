Redwood City man arrested in mason’s homicide in Los Altos

Police on Monday said they arrested a man over the weekend for the fatal shooting of a mason in Los Altos that happened last week.

The victim, Roberto Riviera, 48, of Union City was shot and killed on May 4 while working in the backyard of a home on Highland Circle.

Edgar Lainez-Portillo, 25, of Redwood City is now under arrest for his suspected involvement in the shooting.

Police have not released a motive or said whether the two men knew each other.

Police said this was the first homicide in Los Altos since 1994.