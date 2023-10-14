Redwood City police searching for missing teen

article

A teenager is missing out of Redwood City, police said.

Authorities are searching for missing Carter Hendrix, a 15-year-old last seen near the areas of Redwood Shores Parkway and Radio Road.

He was last seen wearing a dark navy t-shirt with white lettering on the front and back, black jeans, and black and white Vans.

He's described as a white male at 5 feet 4 inches and 120 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department at (650) 780-7100 or by dialing 911.