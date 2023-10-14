Richmond police searching for missing girl

Richmond police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 11-year-old.

Empress Watson was last seen in Richmond on Oct. 7. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with dark blue dots and a blue T-shirt and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes, police said.

Empress Watson of Richmond

Her shirt had a "Royal Character" design on it.

She's described as a black girl with short black braided hair. She stands at 5 feet 1 inch and is 100 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at (510) 233-1214 or her family directly at (510) 776-4194.