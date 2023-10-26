Relatives remember 16-year-old boy killed at Oakley house party

Relatives of a 16-year-old boy killed at a house party in Oakley said Thursday that the victim was just beginning to find his place in the world.

"He had a great head on his shoulder, and he was just starting to blossom, just starting to grow," said Cornell Threatt, a great-uncle of Ke'Marion Tucker, who rushed to the home after learning the teen had been shot.

"Ke'Marion wasn't a part of anything, he didn't do anything wrong," Threatt said.

Oakley police say after the host locked the front door because the party was too loud, dozens of teens crashed the event through the side gate.

Surveillance video captured gunfire and screams at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Shannon Way. Ke'Marion died at the scene, and three other teens - a 17-year-old girl and two boys ages 15 and 16 - were hurt.

Ke'Marion enjoyed playing basketball and was a student at Liberty High School in Brentwood.

Threatt said he is heartbroken over what he'll miss, including, "The opportunity to watch him grow, and watch him develop into the great young man that he was destined to be."

The victim's grandmother Sherry Threatt said, "I'm hurting, without a shadow of a doubt. I just think that it's senseless and i think these kids need to put these guns down."

On Wednesday, Oakley police and deputy US marshals arrested Jason Walizada, who turned 18 earlier this month, at his home in Antioch. He's been booked on suspicion of murder and is being held in lieu of more than $1 million bail. His family declined to comment Thursday.

But police say their work is not done and that they're still investigating leads.

The Contra Costa County DA's office will review the case to determine any formal charges.

