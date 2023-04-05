Remaining suspect in Pittsburg homicide arrested in Modesto

article

A man suspected of a Pittsburg homicide was tracked by detectives and arrested Wednesday in Modesto, police say.

Gregory Rossignon was an outstanding suspect wanted for gunning down a convenience store worker at his place of business, following a disagreement last month.

The victim, Abdul Raouf Shirzad, 44, was a married father of five and a former U.S. Army translator in Afghanistan.

Police said Rossignon was hiding out in a Modesto Apartment.

Pittsburg Police Department said detectives learned on Tuesday that Rossignon fled to Modesto. Modesto police helped Pittsburg police with a search warrant that was served early Wednesday morning. Police said the suspect refused to exit the apartment, but he eventually surrendered peacefully after hours of negotiation.

Police said Rossignon was brought back to Pittsburg and will be booked into Contra Costa County Jail.

Two others were previously taken into custody in connection to the March 22 shooting.

KTVU spoke to the widow of the victim. She said their children did not understand why their father did not come home. Shila Shirzad said she did not feel safe anymore in Pittsburg.

SEE ALSO: Family of former Army translator living in fear after he is gunned down at work in Pittsburg