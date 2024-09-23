Remembering KTVU Photographer Dave Serrano



It is with profound sadness that we at KTVU share the news of the passing of our dear colleague and friend, Dave Serrano.

Dave was not only a talented photographer but also a mentor to so many of us who have had the privilege of working with him. Dave’s career spanned more than four decades at KTVU and KICU, beginning in 1984.

He was known for his work ethic, his eye for detail, and his knack for capturing the essence of a story. Dave could make the complex look effortless, and always delivered under pressure.

And those who worked closest with him say that, most importantly, Dave was a thoughtful and kind person who was a joy to be around.



Jesse Gary, our South Bay reporter who partnered with Dave for over eight years, recalled how they collaborated on countless live shots and quick edits.

"Dave always made it look easy," Jesse shared. "He was more than a colleague; he was a wonderful, caring, eclectic man with a gift for storytelling, both on and off the camera."

Dave was not only a craftsman behind the lens but also a lover of blues music and a Harley rider who spent weekends exploring California’s backroads, Jesse remembered.

Dave’s presence in the newsroom was irreplaceable. Assignment Manager Kellee Roman reminisced about the warmth and humor Dave brought to every interaction.

"He was the heart and soul of the South Bay bureau," Kellee said. "Even in his final days, when I visited him at Stanford, his humor was as vibrant as ever. He joked about hospital life being like a cruise—24-hour service, minus the beer and pool."

Dave had a way of brightening the newsroom, whether by bringing in fresh peaches and pears from his backyard or sharing the best spots for ribs and BBQ contests in San Benito County, Kellee said. His love for music, especially the blues, was infectious, and his weekend concert recommendations were legendary.

"I was able to tell him how much he meant to all of us," Jesse said of his last visit with Dave. "He enjoyed his time here and wished us all the best in the days, months, and years to come."

Dave leaves behind a rich legacy of friendship, humor, and unmatched dedication. His influence will continue to be felt by those who had the privilege to work alongside him, and his contributions to KTVU and the broader community will never be forgotten.

Dave Serrano wasn’t just a photographer; he was a pillar of our newsroom and a treasured friend to all who knew him.

We will miss you, Dave. You were truly one of the best.