Report of attack on Marin County girl found to be fabricated

article

The Marin County Sheriff's Office says a report of a man grabbing a 15-year-old girl while she was jogging in the Lucas Valley area last week has been found to be fabricated.

The girl said she was jogging along a path around 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 near Mt. Rainier Drive when a suspect came out from behind foliage and grabbed her face, then she punched him and was able to run away, sheriff's officials said.

The sheriff's office said detectives interviewed the girl multiple times, talked to residents and used a sketch artist, and eventually found video evidence that led them to believe that the attack did not occur.

When investigators presented the evidence to the girl, she admitted to fabricating the report.

No other information about the case was immediately available.