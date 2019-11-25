Resident caught in crossfire between robbery suspects, store owner in Oakland

A person was wounded in the crossfire of a shootout between robbery suspects and a business owner in Oakland Monday morning, police said.

According to the Oakland Police Department, around 10:00 a.m. officers responded to the 3300 block of Grand Avenue on a report of an armed robbery at a collectible store.

Officers said the business owner told them two men armed with guns entered the store and demanded merchandise, authorities said.

The men fled the scene on foot with the stolen items and the business owner chased after them, the department said in a press release.

During the chase, about a block away, the suspects and owner exchanged gunfire and a stray bullet ented a home striking a resident inside.

The resident was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

The suspects got away but left the stolen items behind.

Advertisement

Authorities haven't said what was taken or who's bullet struck the resident.