Residential Oakland fire started by spontaneous combustion of lithium battery

article

Spontaneous combustion of a lithium battery started a residential fire in Oakland early Sunday afternoon, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 1 p.m. Sunday on the corner of E. 21st and 19th Avenues.

Firefighters reported heavy fire from the first floor of a two-story building but managed to contain the fire to the garage.

There were no injuries reported and no one was displaced, fire officials said.

The fire department said the blaze appeared to be ignited by a lithium battery that caught fire.