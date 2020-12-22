Restaurant in Benicia won't be turning on its Christmas lights

A restaurant in downtown Benicia won't be turning its Christmas lights on again this holiday season.



The owner of the Loft Wine Bar and Restaurant said he doesn't like letting down the community, because but he says the city attorney ordered him to turn off the lights.

Reportedly, that's the result of a continuing dispute over the restaurant's sidewalk patio.

"The Christmas lights have been just a really nice bright spot for the community and the support from our community has been incredibly overwhelming," Jason Diavatis said.

Benicia's economic development manager said the restaurant was only told to take down a trellis and the lights attached because they are on public property, and that's not allowed under the city's sidewalk table permit program.