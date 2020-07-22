Expand / Collapse search

Reusable shopping bags permitted again in Marin County

By Tilly Friedlander
Marin County
Bay City News
FILE - A man skates on the sidewalk while wearing a face mask and carrying bags on March 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - Marin County residents are allowed to use reusable shopping bags again as long as they carry them or leave them in a shopping cart and then bag their own items at the checkout, county officials said Wednesday.

Marin County Public Health updated Appendix A of its 
shelter-in-place order for the coronavirus pandemic to remove the reusable bags ban installed March 31, according to a county news release. 

The ban was intended to limit the spread of the virus, but recent 
studies show that transmission through reusable bags is very limited. And the risk of transmission is even lower when shoppers are the only ones to touch their bags, county officials said. 