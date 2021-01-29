Reward offered and new information in Hayward teen's cold-case murder

Alameda County Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about a cold case murder of a 16-year-old Hayward High School student from 2017.

The lead investigator and the victim's mother spoke with a KTVU about the latest developments.

On Friday, Tonya Richards' heart was heavy, but her resolve strong.

She posted flyers in unincorporated Hayward to ask for help in finding the person who killed her only child Lamar Murphy four years ago.

"For whoever did this to walk the streets, it's not right. I just want justice for my son," she said.

On January 23, 2017, the 11th grader was riding his bicycle to a neighborhood store when he was shot and killed at the corner of Princeton Street and Smalley Avenue.

"This was the spot right here where 16-year-old Lamar Murphy was gunned down about 6:40 p.m.," said Detective Pat Smyth, the lead investigator on this case for Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

He described the suspect as being Hispanic, in his teens or early twenties.

Smyth said the suspect was standing outside a silver Ford Explorer when he got into a confrontation with Lamar.

"That confrontation lasted about 30 seconds or so before he was shot. And as far as a motive why this happened, we're still trying to figure that out," said Smyth.

The detective said Lamar was targeted and that the suspect got into the back of the SUV and left the scene.

"Your day will come. I believe that within my heart, you'll pay for what you did," said Richards.

She said she finds comfort in memories such as Friday nights with Lamar; eating nachos and watching movies together.

Lamar told his mom he wanted to learn how to play the piano.

He would have turned 21 this year, perhaps realizing his dream of being a nurse.

"He just had something about him. He was just personable, loving, a good person all around," said Richards, "I love him and I miss him. I think about him all the time."

Investigators said the suspect vehicle is a silver Ford Explorer, a model from 2011 to 2016.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact:

Anonymous Tip Line: 510-667-3622

Non-Emergency Dispatch 510-667-7721

Detective Pat Smyth 510-667-7538