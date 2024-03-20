RFK Jr.'s possible VP running mate revealed

Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. plans to announce his running mate for vice president in Oakland next week.

It's not exactly clear why he chose Oakland to make his announcement on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

There are unconfirmed reports that Kennedy has asked Nicole Shanahan, who grew up in Oakland, to be his running mate.

The New York Times reports she is a Kennedy donor and Bay Area-based attorney, who was previously married to Google co-founder Sergey Brinn.