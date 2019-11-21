Richmond double shooting leaves one in critical condition, no suspect information

article

Two victims were hospitalized on Thursday after a shooting in Richmond, according to police.

Richmond Police Department responded to Shotspotter technology activation at the 400 block of Chanslor Avenue in the Iron Triangle neighborhood at around 3:43 p.m. There, they discovered two gunshot victims.

One of the victims had to be life-flighted by a helicopter to John Muir Hospital. That victim is listed in critical condition. The other victim self-transported to Kaiser Hospital and is in good condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. Detectives are at the scene investigating.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 4th Street and Chanslor Ave.

On Wednesday, four people were shot near 20th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Richmond in a separate incident. All four gunshot victims are expected to survive.

We will update the story as new details come forward.